Journalist and Policeman Implicated in Kanpur Assault Case

In a disturbing case in Kanpur's Sachendi area, a journalist and a police constable have emerged as key figures in the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. The case has drawn attention to alleged police misconduct and negligence in handling the investigation.

The victim was reportedly abducted by two men in an SUV, one in police uniform. She was allegedly assaulted for two hours before being left in an unconscious state near her home. Her family has accused local police of initially ignoring their pleas for action.

Calls for justice intensified after family members claimed that a police officer was among the perpetrators. Only after contacting senior officials was an FIR registered. Investigations continue, with efforts underway to arrest the implicated policeman.

