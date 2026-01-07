Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Toddler's Life in Etawah

A tragic fire in Etawah's Bakewar area claimed the life of two-year-old Shanya. While her father was at work and her mother was busy on the roof, a fire engulfed the house, trapping Shanya inside. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:44 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Toddler's Life in Etawah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Bakewar area of Etawah district on Wednesday, when a fire claimed the life of a two-year-old girl. The fire started around 9 a.m. in Bhawanipura village.

The young victim, identified as Shanya, was asleep on a cot at the time. Her father was out for work, and her mother, named Anshu, was engaged in making cow-dung cakes on the roof. The fire began to consume household items, trapping the child inside.

Hearing her pleas, villagers hastily arrived and managed to control the flames, but tragically, it was too late. Police, attributing a short circuit as the likely cause, have sent the body for a post-mortem as part of ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

 India
2
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

 Global
3
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

 Belgium
4
Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026