Tragic Fire Claims Toddler's Life in Etawah

A tragic incident unfolded in the Bakewar area of Etawah district on Wednesday, when a fire claimed the life of a two-year-old girl. The fire started around 9 a.m. in Bhawanipura village.

The young victim, identified as Shanya, was asleep on a cot at the time. Her father was out for work, and her mother, named Anshu, was engaged in making cow-dung cakes on the roof. The fire began to consume household items, trapping the child inside.

Hearing her pleas, villagers hastily arrived and managed to control the flames, but tragically, it was too late. Police, attributing a short circuit as the likely cause, have sent the body for a post-mortem as part of ongoing investigations.

