Leaked Audio Sparks Forensic Scrutiny in Manipur Violence Case

The Supreme Court has mandated a forensic probe into a 48-minute audio recording supposedly linked to former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh amidst the 2023 ethnic violence uproar.

A bench including Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the importance of passing the full audio and associated recordings to the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, for scrutiny.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, advocating for a legitimate probe, argues the audio signals state involvement in the 2023 chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)