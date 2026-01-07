Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

A tragic incident unfolded at a textile factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district as two workers lost their lives under suspicious circumstances, leading to widespread protests. The victims, Gajanand Gadri and Kamlesh Gurjar, were found unconscious in the boiler section, sparking concerns over management's safety practices.

Authorities revealed that Gadri and Gurjar, employed in the factory's boiler section, were discovered unconscious early Wednesday morning. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suffocation from toxic gas emissions, although the official cause awaits a post-mortem report.

Protests erupted, with workers accusing the management of negligence, claiming that untrained personnel were assigned to the hazardous boiler area. Allegations of inadequate safety protocols have further fueled demands for justice, as local police continue their investigation into the alarming incident.