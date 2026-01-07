Middle East Tensions Rise: Yemen Crisis Deepens Saudi-UAE Rift
Yemen's crisis escalates as Aidarous al-Zubaidi's absence from Riyadh talks deepens the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His Southern Transitional Council (STC) retains control of Aden, amid threats and accusations of treason. The conflict underscores complex Gulf geopolitics, as regional tensions mount.
The crisis in Yemen intensified as the leader of the southern separatists, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, missed crucial talks in Riyadh, widening the divide between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His absence has complicated efforts to manage a military escalation that threatens the delicate coalition opposing the Iran-backed Houthis.
Following al-Zubaidi's unexplained no-show, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) asserted control of Aden, even as Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council accused him of treason. Reports indicate Saudi Arabia has threatened military action if al-Zubaidi fails to engage in the discussions.
Zubaidi's absence risks leaving a security gap in Aden while the STC delegation continues talks in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces advance, and recent airstrikes mark increased tensions between the Gulf powerhouses, each supporting different sides in Yemen's protracted conflict.
