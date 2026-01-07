Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Rise: Yemen Crisis Deepens Saudi-UAE Rift

Yemen's crisis escalates as Aidarous al-Zubaidi's absence from Riyadh talks deepens the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His Southern Transitional Council (STC) retains control of Aden, amid threats and accusations of treason. The conflict underscores complex Gulf geopolitics, as regional tensions mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:48 IST
Middle East Tensions Rise: Yemen Crisis Deepens Saudi-UAE Rift
Aidarous al-Zubaidi

The crisis in Yemen intensified as the leader of the southern separatists, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, missed crucial talks in Riyadh, widening the divide between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His absence has complicated efforts to manage a military escalation that threatens the delicate coalition opposing the Iran-backed Houthis.

Following al-Zubaidi's unexplained no-show, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) asserted control of Aden, even as Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council accused him of treason. Reports indicate Saudi Arabia has threatened military action if al-Zubaidi fails to engage in the discussions.

Zubaidi's absence risks leaving a security gap in Aden while the STC delegation continues talks in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces advance, and recent airstrikes mark increased tensions between the Gulf powerhouses, each supporting different sides in Yemen's protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy ...

 India
2
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
3
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
4
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026