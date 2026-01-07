Middle East Tensions Rise: Yemen Crisis Deepens Saudi-UAE Rift

The crisis in Yemen intensified as the leader of the southern separatists, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, missed crucial talks in Riyadh, widening the divide between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His absence has complicated efforts to manage a military escalation that threatens the delicate coalition opposing the Iran-backed Houthis.

Following al-Zubaidi's unexplained no-show, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) asserted control of Aden, even as Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council accused him of treason. Reports indicate Saudi Arabia has threatened military action if al-Zubaidi fails to engage in the discussions.

Zubaidi's absence risks leaving a security gap in Aden while the STC delegation continues talks in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces advance, and recent airstrikes mark increased tensions between the Gulf powerhouses, each supporting different sides in Yemen's protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)