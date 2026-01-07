Left Menu

Future of Jammu at Stake: Controversial Closure of Medical Institute

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary criticizes BJP for the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, citing it as detrimental to Jammu's youth. The National Medical Commission revoked the institute's permission due to non-compliance. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among political parties.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:52 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary has vocally criticized the BJP for the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, claiming it has severely impacted Jammu and jeopardized the future of local youth.

The National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew permission for the Institute in Reasi district, citing non-compliance with essential standards. The Deputy Chief Minister argues this is a devastating blow land accuses the BJP of discrimination against Jammu.

Choudhary expressed dismay at the BJP's reaction, highlighting a need for political accountability as the decision endangers the region's future educational prospects. The closure has ignited a mix of reactions across the political spectrum, intensifying the ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

