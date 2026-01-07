Left Menu

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to allow both non-profit and for-profit entities to establish medical colleges, lifting the previous restriction that only permitted non-profit companies. This move aims to enhance the quality of medical education through a Public-Private Partnership model, integrating advanced technologies and clinical research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:28 IST
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has opened opportunities for both non-profit and for-profit companies to establish medical colleges, moving beyond the prior limitation which allowed only non-profit Section 8 companies. The decision, revealed by NMC Chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, marks a significant policy shift aimed at expanding medical education infrastructure.

In a press briefing held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, Sheth detailed the commission's strategy to leverage public-private partnerships (PPP) for the efficient use of resources in medical education. He highlighted that this model is already showing success in states like Gujarat, where hospitals under PPP provide free or subsidized patient care.

The NMC is committed to enhancing the quality of medical education by instituting its own accreditation process and standard operating procedures. Furthermore, the commission is promoting the integration of clinical research, artificial intelligence, and digital healthcare technologies into the curriculum, aligning with international standards and improving accessibility for the common populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026