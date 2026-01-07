NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has opened opportunities for both non-profit and for-profit companies to establish medical colleges, moving beyond the prior limitation which allowed only non-profit Section 8 companies. The decision, revealed by NMC Chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, marks a significant policy shift aimed at expanding medical education infrastructure.

In a press briefing held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, Sheth detailed the commission's strategy to leverage public-private partnerships (PPP) for the efficient use of resources in medical education. He highlighted that this model is already showing success in states like Gujarat, where hospitals under PPP provide free or subsidized patient care.

The NMC is committed to enhancing the quality of medical education by instituting its own accreditation process and standard operating procedures. Furthermore, the commission is promoting the integration of clinical research, artificial intelligence, and digital healthcare technologies into the curriculum, aligning with international standards and improving accessibility for the common populace.

