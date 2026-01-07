Left Menu

Sanctioned Vessel M/T Sophia Apprehended by US Forces

The US Southern Command has intercepted the sanctioned vessel M/T Sophia in international waters. The vessel is now being escorted to the United States following a pre-dawn operation led by the Department of War in coordination with Homeland Security, without any incident occurring.

Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:57 IST
The United States has successfully apprehended the sanctioned vessel M/T Sophia in international waters, according to a statement by the U.S. Southern Command on Wednesday. The operation reflects ongoing efforts to monitor and control the movements of flagged dark fleet vessels.

In a coordinated pre-dawn action conducted by the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security, the stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker was seized without incident, highlighting the efficiency and precision of the involved entities.

The interception of M/T Sophia serves as a reminder of the strategic vigilance and international maritime control exercised by U.S. forces to ensure compliance with maritime sanctions and improve global security.

