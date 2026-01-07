Sanctioned Vessel M/T Sophia Apprehended by US Forces

The United States has successfully apprehended the sanctioned vessel M/T Sophia in international waters, according to a statement by the U.S. Southern Command on Wednesday. The operation reflects ongoing efforts to monitor and control the movements of flagged dark fleet vessels.

In a coordinated pre-dawn action conducted by the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security, the stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker was seized without incident, highlighting the efficiency and precision of the involved entities.

The interception of M/T Sophia serves as a reminder of the strategic vigilance and international maritime control exercised by U.S. forces to ensure compliance with maritime sanctions and improve global security.