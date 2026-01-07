Anglo-American Operation Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

In a strategic display of international military collaboration, the British Royal Air Force played a supporting role in a U.S. operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, according to a report by the i newspaper on Wednesday.

Sources reveal that British airbases served as launching platforms for U.S. military aircraft engaged in the mission. This highlights the continued cooperation between the two countries in global security operations.

When approached for a statement, Britain's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond, leaving critical questions about the operation unanswered.