Anglo-American Operation Seizes Russian Oil Tanker
British Royal Air Force aircraft supported a U.S. mission to confiscate a Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic. British airbases were used as launch sites for U.S. military aircraft. The UK Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the operation, as reported by the i newspaper.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:07 IST
In a strategic display of international military collaboration, the British Royal Air Force played a supporting role in a U.S. operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, according to a report by the i newspaper on Wednesday.
Sources reveal that British airbases served as launching platforms for U.S. military aircraft engaged in the mission. This highlights the continued cooperation between the two countries in global security operations.
When approached for a statement, Britain's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond, leaving critical questions about the operation unanswered.