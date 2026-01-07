India's First Digital Census: A New Era in 2027

The Census of India 2027 marks a significant shift as it prepares to kick off with houselisting operations slated between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027. This highly anticipated decadal survey was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a historic move, the census will incorporate digital elements, utilizing mobile applications for data collection, reaffirming India's step towards technological integration. Additionally, self-enumeration will be allowed shortly before houselisting operations begin, offering convenience and accuracy in data gathering.

The introduction of caste data collection in this census, a first since the British led exercises between 1881 and 1931, adds another layer of significance. Implemented by a cadre of 30 lakh enumerators, this digital census aims to provide a comprehensive demographic snapshot, critically contributing to policymaking and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)