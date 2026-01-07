Left Menu

India's First Digital Census: A New Era in 2027

The Census 2027 in India will commence with houselisting operations from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. The first digital census will include self-enumeration and collect caste data electronically. This significant decadal event, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, introduces technological advancements and includes caste enumeration for the first time since 1931.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:08 IST
The Census of India 2027 marks a significant shift as it prepares to kick off with houselisting operations slated between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027. This highly anticipated decadal survey was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a historic move, the census will incorporate digital elements, utilizing mobile applications for data collection, reaffirming India's step towards technological integration. Additionally, self-enumeration will be allowed shortly before houselisting operations begin, offering convenience and accuracy in data gathering.

The introduction of caste data collection in this census, a first since the British led exercises between 1881 and 1931, adds another layer of significance. Implemented by a cadre of 30 lakh enumerators, this digital census aims to provide a comprehensive demographic snapshot, critically contributing to policymaking and resource allocation.

