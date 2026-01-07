Left Menu

Bridgewater Associates: Leadership Transition Marks New Era

Bridgewater Associates appoints Bob Prince as the new chair of its board following significant returns in 2025. Prince replaces the outgoing chair, Mike McGavick, and aims to continue shaping the firm’s investment strategies. Bridgewater, under CEO Nir Bar Dea, is focusing on strategic investment and employee equity ownership.

Bridgewater Associates made headlines on Wednesday with the appointment of Bob Prince, a seasoned investment officer of four decades, as the new chair of its board. The move comes on the heels of the hedge fund's impressive performance in 2025, with the firm achieving record-breaking profits.

Prince steps into the role, succeeding outgoing chair Mike McGavick, and is set to leave a lasting impact on the firm. His tenure at Bridgewater began in 1986, and he has been instrumental in developing various investment strategies, including risk parity. He expressed excitement at the opportunity to continue his journey at Bridgewater under a mission to understand the world and develop groundbreaking ideas.

The leadership transition comes as CEO Nir Bar Dea orchestrates a strategic restructuring, limiting new inflows into the flagship Pure Alpha fund and exploring fresh trading opportunities. Bridgewater, currently managing assets worth $92 billion, is also expanding its employee ownership initiative, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to investment and corporate governance.

