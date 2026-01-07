Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Jan Sunwai: Empowering Citizen Engagement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Sunwai' event at her residence, where Delhi citizens raised issues directly with her. Gupta emphasized prompt, time-bound problem-solving and reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency. The event highlighted citizen engagement as crucial for effective governance, fostering trust and participatory dialogue.

  • India

At her residence on Raj Niwas Marg, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a 'Jan Sunwai' to directly address the grievances of Delhi residents. The event provided citizens a platform to share their concerns directly with the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gupta listened carefully to each issue presented, instructing officials for immediate action and underlining the importance of transparency and time-bound solutions. The session highlighted the Delhi government's dedication to responsive governance.

In a touching moment, young attendees presented Gupta with flowers, marking a warm interaction. Gupta stressed that 'Jan Sunwai' not only serves as a complaint forum but also strengthens trust, participation, and solution-oriented governance.

