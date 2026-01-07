Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Jan Sunwai: Empowering Citizen Engagement

At her residence on Raj Niwas Marg, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a 'Jan Sunwai' to directly address the grievances of Delhi residents. The event provided citizens a platform to share their concerns directly with the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gupta listened carefully to each issue presented, instructing officials for immediate action and underlining the importance of transparency and time-bound solutions. The session highlighted the Delhi government's dedication to responsive governance.

In a touching moment, young attendees presented Gupta with flowers, marking a warm interaction. Gupta stressed that 'Jan Sunwai' not only serves as a complaint forum but also strengthens trust, participation, and solution-oriented governance.