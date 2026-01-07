Tragic Collision Near Siri Fort: Two Dead, One Critical in High-Speed Accident
In a tragic accident near Siri Fort, Delhi, two people were killed and another critically injured when a speeding SUV crashed into a taxi. The victims included taxi driver Girja Kumar Bhardwaj and Ranjeet, while Sumit sustained severe injuries. The SUV driver, Krishansh Kapoor, has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals tragically lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries following an early morning collision between an SUV and a taxi near Siri Fort in South Delhi.
The victims, identified as taxi driver Girja Kumar Bhardwaj and Ranjeet, were returning home from a wedding alongside Sumit, who remains in critical condition.
Police investigations revealed the SUV, operated by Krishansh Kapoor, was traveling at high speed and collided with the taxi on August Kranti Marg. Authorities have arrested Kapoor and registered a case at the Hauz Khas police station.