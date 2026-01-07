Controversy Erupts: Allegations of Police Misconduct in Karnataka Fuel Political Tensions

A heated controversy has emerged in Karnataka as allegations surface that police disrobed a BJP woman functionary during her recent arrest. The incident, which stemmed from an attack on government officials, has led to widespread political unrest.

The accused woman, now in judicial custody, claims she was forcibly disrobed, a charge the police vehemently deny. Police Commissioner N Shashikumar argues that the woman removed her own clothes and physically assaulted officers during the arrest.

Amidst the escalating political tensions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP leaders have exchanged sharp accusations, while the Karnataka State Commission for Women has launched an investigation into the matter.

