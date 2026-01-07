Controversy Erupts: Allegations of Police Misconduct in Karnataka Fuel Political Tensions
A controversy has arisen in Karnataka following allegations that police disrobed a BJP woman functionary during her arrest, sparking political tensions. Police deny the claims, stating she disrobed herself, resulting in a viral video. The incident led to protests and a call for an inquiry.
- Country:
- India
A heated controversy has emerged in Karnataka as allegations surface that police disrobed a BJP woman functionary during her recent arrest. The incident, which stemmed from an attack on government officials, has led to widespread political unrest.
The accused woman, now in judicial custody, claims she was forcibly disrobed, a charge the police vehemently deny. Police Commissioner N Shashikumar argues that the woman removed her own clothes and physically assaulted officers during the arrest.
Amidst the escalating political tensions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP leaders have exchanged sharp accusations, while the Karnataka State Commission for Women has launched an investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- police
- controversy
- BJP
- woman
- allegations
- arrest
- viral video
- political tensions
- inquiry
ALSO READ
False Identity Unveiled: Man Posing as Chief Minister's PA Arrested
Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Cow Smuggling Suspects
Voter List Controversy: BJP's Push for Accuracy Amid Allegations
Kerala Politics Heat Up: A Political Clash Over Communal Allegations
Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Shyam Steel as Brand Ambassador to Reinforce 'Strong Woman, Strong India' Message