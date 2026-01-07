False Identity Unveiled: Man Posing as Chief Minister's PA Arrested

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a man accused of impersonating a personal assistant to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in order to threaten a Nagpur lawn owner.

The suspect, identified as Varun Mehadia, was detained following a complaint by Vijay Talewar, proprietor of Sai Vatika Lawn. According to the Bajaj Nagar police, Mehadia contacted Talewar on December 19, falsely claiming to be a representative from the Chief Minister's Office, discouraging him from pursuing outstanding dues from another individual involved in the case.

Talewar subsequently verified this claim with the CMO, discovering it to be fraudulent. The police confirmed that no one by Mehadia's name is linked to the Chief Minister's Office. After failing to provide satisfactory explanations during questioning, Mehadia was taken into custody and later received medical attention due to health issues, police noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)