Nagpur's Transformative Journey: A Future Vision Unveiled
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the transformation of Nagpur into a modern city, with investments in industries, logistics, IT, and infrastructure. Emphasizing development efforts under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he aims to make Nagpur one of India's best cities, boosting employment and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that Nagpur is undergoing a transformation into a modern metropolis, aiming to rank among the best cities in India. This development, largely driven by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, encompasses advancements in industries, logistics, IT, and start-ups.
Speaking at a rally in Borgaon, Fadnavis criticized Opposition parties, highlighting the BJP's focus on substantive development. He emphasized that Nagpur's progress extends beyond basic amenities, including infrastructure projects such as roads, metro rail, and sports complexes.
Fadnavis also mentioned job creation initiatives, forecasting another 100,000 jobs from a Rs 2 lakh crore investment. With Nagpur's developmental trajectory, the BJP seeks voter support based on its transformative accomplishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu
CRDA Advances Amaravati with Jobs, Pensions, and a New Marina
BJP's VB-G RAM G Scheme: A New Dawn for Rural Development
IRB Infrastructure Secures Major TOT Project in Odisha