Nagpur's Transformative Journey: A Future Vision Unveiled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the transformation of Nagpur into a modern city, with investments in industries, logistics, IT, and infrastructure. Emphasizing development efforts under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he aims to make Nagpur one of India's best cities, boosting employment and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that Nagpur is undergoing a transformation into a modern metropolis, aiming to rank among the best cities in India. This development, largely driven by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, encompasses advancements in industries, logistics, IT, and start-ups.

Speaking at a rally in Borgaon, Fadnavis criticized Opposition parties, highlighting the BJP's focus on substantive development. He emphasized that Nagpur's progress extends beyond basic amenities, including infrastructure projects such as roads, metro rail, and sports complexes.

Fadnavis also mentioned job creation initiatives, forecasting another 100,000 jobs from a Rs 2 lakh crore investment. With Nagpur's developmental trajectory, the BJP seeks voter support based on its transformative accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

