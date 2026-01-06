Nagpur's Transformative Journey: A Future Vision Unveiled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that Nagpur is undergoing a transformation into a modern metropolis, aiming to rank among the best cities in India. This development, largely driven by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, encompasses advancements in industries, logistics, IT, and start-ups.

Speaking at a rally in Borgaon, Fadnavis criticized Opposition parties, highlighting the BJP's focus on substantive development. He emphasized that Nagpur's progress extends beyond basic amenities, including infrastructure projects such as roads, metro rail, and sports complexes.

Fadnavis also mentioned job creation initiatives, forecasting another 100,000 jobs from a Rs 2 lakh crore investment. With Nagpur's developmental trajectory, the BJP seeks voter support based on its transformative accomplishments.

