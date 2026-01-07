Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

In a significant development, four of the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case were granted bail by the Supreme Court and subsequently released from jail, bringing a wave of relief and emotional reunions with their families.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai signed the release orders after Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan each presented bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties. Shadab Ahmad, another accused granted bail, did not appear to furnish his bonds.

The bail conditions, as dictated by the court, include remaining within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and surrendering passports, among others. These stringent measures are part of a carefully calibrated exercise of constitutional discretion by the judiciary.

