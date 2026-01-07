Key Figures in Delhi Riots Case Released: A Look at Judicial Decisions
Four accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case were released on bail after a court issued release orders. The Supreme Court granted bail to five accused but continued to hold charges against others. The court's bail conditions included staying within Delhi's limits and surrendering passports.
In a pivotal development in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, four of the accused have been granted bail and released from jail. The Supreme Court's decision to grant bail came with stringent conditions, illustrating the judicial system's cautious approach to such sensitive cases.
The accused, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan, had their release orders issued after the acceptance of their bail bonds. The release was marked with emotional reunions and celebrations, emphasizing the relief felt by their families.
Meanwhile, the ongoing legal proceedings revealed the complexities involved in the case. Among the 20 accused, the Supreme Court denied relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, while others continue to seek bail. The apex court's decision underscores the nuanced application of justice, balancing constitutional rights with public safety concerns.
