US gravely concerned by Aleppo fighting, wants it to end, says envoy

The United States on Thursday called ‌for an end to clashes between government troops and ⁠Kurdish fighters in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, saying it was gravely concerned ​by the situation.

Tom Barrack, Trump's ‍special envoy for Syria, said the United States and its allies were ready to ⁠help ‌efforts to de-escalate ⁠tensions between government troops and Kurdish forces, which ‍include the Syrian Democratic Forces group.

"We ​therefore issue an urgent appeal to ⁠the leadership of the Syrian government, SDF, local ⁠authorities in Kurdish-administered areas, and all armed actors on the ground: pause ⁠hostilities, reduce tensions immediately, and commit to de-escalation," ⁠Barrack ‌said in a post on X.

