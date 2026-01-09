US gravely concerned by Aleppo fighting, wants it to end, says envoy
The United States on Thursday called for an end to clashes between government troops and Kurdish fighters in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, saying it was gravely concerned by the situation.
Tom Barrack, Trump's special envoy for Syria, said the United States and its allies were ready to help efforts to de-escalate tensions between government troops and Kurdish forces, which include the Syrian Democratic Forces group.
"We therefore issue an urgent appeal to the leadership of the Syrian government, SDF, local authorities in Kurdish-administered areas, and all armed actors on the ground: pause hostilities, reduce tensions immediately, and commit to de-escalation," Barrack said in a post on X.
