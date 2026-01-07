EU Stands Firm: Defending Greenland and International Law

In a firm stance on international law, EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's unwavering support for Greenland and Denmark. Addressing the EU's relationship with the countries, Costa declared that nothing should be decided without their consent.

The statement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a keen interest in acquiring Greenland, arguing its strategic importance to the U.S. military. Costa underscored the EU's commitment to backing its member states against external pressures.

As Cyprus assumes the rotating presidency of the EU, Costa highlighted the challenges facing the international rules-based order. He called on EU nations to stand against violations in regions like Greenland, Cyprus, and Gaza, ensuring Europe's role as a defender of multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)