EU Stands Firm: Defending Greenland and International Law

EU Council President Antonio Costa reaffirmed the European Union's dedication to supporting Greenland and Denmark, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law. Amid President Trump's interest in Greenland for U.S. military strategy, Costa emphasized the EU's unwavering commitment to international law against any violations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:56 IST
In a firm stance on international law, EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's unwavering support for Greenland and Denmark. Addressing the EU's relationship with the countries, Costa declared that nothing should be decided without their consent.

The statement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a keen interest in acquiring Greenland, arguing its strategic importance to the U.S. military. Costa underscored the EU's commitment to backing its member states against external pressures.

As Cyprus assumes the rotating presidency of the EU, Costa highlighted the challenges facing the international rules-based order. He called on EU nations to stand against violations in regions like Greenland, Cyprus, and Gaza, ensuring Europe's role as a defender of multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

