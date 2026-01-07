Massive GST Evasion Uncovered at Jaipur Airport

The state GST department's enforcement wing has exposed a colossal GST evasion scheme, confiscating a substantial consignment of bullion and jewellery valued in crores at Jaipur airport, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on January 6, was facilitated by tips about the unauthorized movement and trade of bullion, natural diamonds, gold, and diamond jewellery. These goods were allegedly being transported from Kolkata to Jaipur via air cargo without proper documentation, according to the department's statement.

Through sustained surveillance, the enforcement team successfully intercepted the clandestine consignment dispatched through courier services from the domestic airport. The confiscated items are now slated for market valuation with subsequent penalties to be levied in compliance with GST regulations, the statement further conveyed.