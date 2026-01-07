Left Menu

Massive GST Evasion Uncovered at Jaipur Airport

A major GST evasion has been unearthed at Jaipur airport as the state's GST enforcement wing seized a large consignment of bullion and jewellery. The operation followed intelligence about illegal transport from Kolkata to Jaipur. Consequent assessments and penalties will be imposed as per GST rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur/Dehradun | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state GST department's enforcement wing has exposed a colossal GST evasion scheme, confiscating a substantial consignment of bullion and jewellery valued in crores at Jaipur airport, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on January 6, was facilitated by tips about the unauthorized movement and trade of bullion, natural diamonds, gold, and diamond jewellery. These goods were allegedly being transported from Kolkata to Jaipur via air cargo without proper documentation, according to the department's statement.

Through sustained surveillance, the enforcement team successfully intercepted the clandestine consignment dispatched through courier services from the domestic airport. The confiscated items are now slated for market valuation with subsequent penalties to be levied in compliance with GST regulations, the statement further conveyed.

