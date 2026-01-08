Trump's Bold Move: US Withdrawal from Global Organisations
President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of over 60 international organisations, including several UN bodies and the International Solar Alliance. This decision is driven by his view that these institutions often operate counter to American interests and national sovereignty.
President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance against international cooperation by withdrawing the United States from over 60 global organisations, including the International Solar Alliance, which is led by India and France. The Trump administration deems these entities as redundant and misaligned with American interests.
The decision, detailed in a memorandum signed Wednesday, calls for an end to U.S. participation and funding in these organisations. The White House claims these groups fail to serve U.S. national interests and often operate under ideologies contrary to American sovereignty and prosperity.
Key figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, support the move as a necessary step in stopping financial support to what they term a globalist agenda. The withdrawal aligns with Trump's promise to prioritize American interests above international bureaucratic involvements.
