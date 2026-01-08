UIDAI Launches Aadhaar’s Mascot ‘Udai’, to Humanise Digital Identity

In a move to make India’s digital public infrastructure more accessible, relatable, and citizen-friendly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today unveiled ‘Udai’ (उदय)—the official Aadhaar mascot designed to simplify public communication around Aadhaar services.

The mascot is envisioned as a resident-facing digital companion, helping people better understand Aadhaar-related services such as updates, authentication, offline verification, selective data sharing, responsible usage, and the adoption of new technologies. By translating complex concepts into easy, intuitive messaging, Udai aims to bridge the last-mile communication gap for over a billion Aadhaar holders.

A Citizen-Created Innovation in Digital Governance

In a notable departure from traditional top-down design approaches, UIDAI adopted an open and participatory innovation model. The Authority launched national-level design and naming competitions on the MyGov platform, inviting citizens to co-create the mascot.

The response reflected Aadhaar’s deep public resonance: 875 entries poured in from across India, submitted by students, professionals, designers, and creative enthusiasts. Following a rigorous multi-tier evaluation process, the winning design and name emerged as a blend of public imagination and institutional refinement.

Arun Gokul of Thrissur, Kerala, won the first prize in the mascot design competition, while Idris Dawaiwala (Pune) and Krishna Sharma (Ghazipur) secured second and third places respectively.For the naming competition, Riya Jain of Bhopal clinched first prize, followed by Idris Dawaiwala (Pune) and Maharaj Saran Chellapilla (Hyderabad).

Simplifying Aadhaar for the Digital Age

Unveiling the mascot at a UIDAI event in Thiruvananthapuram, Neelkanth Mishra, Chairman, UIDAI, said the launch marks another step in making Aadhaar communication simpler, more inclusive, and more relatable.

“Udai reflects UIDAI’s commitment to resident-centric innovation. It will help explain Aadhaar services in a manner that is friendly, transparent, and easy to understand,” Mishra said.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, highlighted the broader significance of the initiative: “By inviting citizens to design and name the mascot, UIDAI reaffirmed a core principle of Aadhaar—participation builds trust and acceptance. The overwhelming response shows how strongly people connect with Aadhaar as a public good.”

According to Vivek C. Verma, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Udai will serve as both a narrator and companion, guiding residents through Aadhaar-related information with clarity and confidence.

A Call to Action for Early Adopters and Digital Ecosystem Partners

As India continues to expand its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), UIDAI’s mascot initiative signals a shift toward human-centric communication in large-scale technology systems. UIDAI is encouraging early adopters, state agencies, fintech platforms, service providers, and digital governance innovators to integrate Udai into outreach, awareness, and citizen-engagement initiatives.

With Udai, Aadhaar takes a decisive step beyond technology—towards trust, understanding, and everyday usability, reinforcing India’s leadership in people-first digital innovation.