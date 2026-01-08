Op Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building: IAF chief

Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Thursday praised NCC cadets for their contribution during Operation Sindoor, and said the military action reinforced the message that life is not just about earning money or personal pursuits, but also doing something for the country.

Addressing cadets at the ongoing National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, the IAF chief urged them to continue giving their best for the country, irrespective of whether they join the armed forces later or pursue other professions.

He also exhorted them not to be deterred by failures but to emerge stronger from any setback, citing his own journey to the top post.

Singh said he too faced failures in his life and career, but he rose to become an IAF chief, which he described as something ''that was destined''.

''So, whether you are a soldier or a military leader in uniform, or a regular citizen, give your best and contribute to nation-building,'' he said.

The IAF chief told the NCC cadets that the role played by them in civil defence activities during Operation Sindoor motivated many people.

''Operation Sindoor has brought a lot of awareness. It is not just about earning money or doing things only for oneself in life, it is equally important to do something for the country,'' he asserted.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives last April.

A large number of NCC cadets assisted in emergency drills, blood donation camps and other civil defence activities during the operation, officials said.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which was inaugurated on Monday by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. It will culminate with the NCC PM Rally on January 28.

The IAF chief, in his address, described NCC cadets as the ''best among the youth'' who are contributing to nation-building driven by values of unity, discipline and integrity.

He lauded the role played by the NCC in shaping disciplined, patriotic and value-driven citizens.

The air chief marshal highlighted the tremendous presence of NCC across the country, making it the largest uniformed organisation in the world, with girl cadets comprising around 40 per cent of its total current strength.

He urged the cadets to uphold nationalism beyond uniform and strive for continuous improvement with a never-say-die attitude in life.

Before his address, the IAF chief attended several cultural performances.

In one of the dance acts, a group of cadets depicted Operation Sindoor, portraying air strikes and air defence measures. The performance included a poster carrying the logo of Operation Sindoor, while also honouring the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In the evening, Air Chief Marshal Singh hosted a reception for a group of cadets from the NCC's three wings -- Army, Navy, and Air Force -- at the Air House in Delhi, the official residence of the IAF chief.

At the reception, the IAF chief interacted with many cadets and encouraged them to follow their passion.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti, who served as Director General Air Operations (DGAO) during Operation Sindoor; Director General, NCC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats and various other senior officers of the Corps were also present on the occasion.

Cadet Sgt. Diksha Tiwari, 18, was among those who attended the reception.

''I am competing in the 'best cadet' competition in the Air Force wing category, at the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp. I wish to join the armed forces later. I will be the first in my family to join the armed forces if my dream comes true,'' she told PTI.

The cadet in the air force wing of the NCC, who belongs to the Bihar and Jharkhand Directorate of the Corps, said she is a native of Bihar and is studying English literature at a college in Ranchi. A huge banner bearing the caption -- 'Indian Air Force Operation Sindoor -- Infallible, Impervious and Precise' -- was also displayed in the lawns of the Air House, while the Air Force band played patriotic tunes.

The banner also depicted the names of terror camps struck by the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal Singh, Lt Gen Vats, and several NCC cadets also posed for pictures against the backdrop of the 'Op Sindoor' poster.

