Governor Bose: Target of a Chilling Threat

A man was arrested after allegedly sending a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, as confirmed by a senior Lok Bhavan official on Friday.

The arrest occurred in the Salt Lake area near Kolkata late Thursday, and the suspect is currently being questioned for further information about the threats.

The initial investigation revealed that the accused also threatened Lok Bhavan via WhatsApp. Governor Bose's security has been heightened, with around 60-70 central police personnel now assigned for his protection.

