Governor Bose: Target of a Chilling Threat

A man was arrested for allegedly sending a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. The suspect, apprehended near Kolkata, had also made threats via WhatsApp. Enhanced security measures for Bose include 60-70 central police personnel. A detailed report is with the home ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A man was arrested after allegedly sending a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, as confirmed by a senior Lok Bhavan official on Friday.

The arrest occurred in the Salt Lake area near Kolkata late Thursday, and the suspect is currently being questioned for further information about the threats.

The initial investigation revealed that the accused also threatened Lok Bhavan via WhatsApp. Governor Bose's security has been heightened, with around 60-70 central police personnel now assigned for his protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

