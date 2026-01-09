Southern Separatists Seek New Path Amidst Turmoil
Key members of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) are considering dissolving the group amidst ongoing turmoil in southern Yemen. While some STC members engage in talks in Riyadh, the UAE-backed leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi has fled Yemen and is absent from discussions.
Members of Yemen's main southern separatists group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), are contemplating dissolving the organization amidst escalating unrest in southern Yemen, according to al Ekhbariya TV. This comes as some STC representatives partake in talks in Riyadh aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.
The discussions in Riyadh are occurring in the absence of STC's United Arab Emirates-backed leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who has reportedly fled Yemen and is not participating in the negotiations. The absence of al-Zubaidi adds uncertainty to the resolution process.
No official comment has been released by the STC on these developments. The situation continues to unfold, capturing regional and international attention due to its potential impact on Yemen's stability.
