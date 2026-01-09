Left Menu

TMC vs ED: High-Stakes Showdown in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee has filed complaints against the ED after raids at political consultancy I-PAC's office and chief Prateek Jain's home, escalating tensions. With FIRs lodged, police investigations launched, and TMC's court appeal over data usage, the confrontation over the alleged coal scam has intensified, with both sides seeking legal remedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:30 IST
TMC vs ED: High-Stakes Showdown in Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political landscape is abuzz following TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's dual complaints against the Enforcement Directorate. The complaints were in response to recent raids at the political consultancy firm I-PAC's office and the residence of its chief, Prateek Jain.

In response, police in Kolkata and Bidhannagar have filed FIRs and launched investigations, signaling an escalating confrontation between the TMC and the central investigative agency. The tension has reached the Calcutta High Court, where the TMC is seeking to prevent the misuse of documents seized during these raids.

The ongoing clash has brought to the forefront allegations of an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. While TMC accuses the ED of foul play, the agency has countered, labeling Banerjee's actions as obstruction. Both parties continue to exchange legal blows in a high-stakes rivalry that could reshape political dynamics in the state.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

 Global
2
King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

 Japan
3
Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

 India
4
BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipal Polls

BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026