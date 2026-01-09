TMC vs ED: High-Stakes Showdown in Kolkata

West Bengal's political landscape is abuzz following TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's dual complaints against the Enforcement Directorate. The complaints were in response to recent raids at the political consultancy firm I-PAC's office and the residence of its chief, Prateek Jain.

In response, police in Kolkata and Bidhannagar have filed FIRs and launched investigations, signaling an escalating confrontation between the TMC and the central investigative agency. The tension has reached the Calcutta High Court, where the TMC is seeking to prevent the misuse of documents seized during these raids.

The ongoing clash has brought to the forefront allegations of an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. While TMC accuses the ED of foul play, the agency has countered, labeling Banerjee's actions as obstruction. Both parties continue to exchange legal blows in a high-stakes rivalry that could reshape political dynamics in the state.