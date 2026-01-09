Dismantling Yemen's Southern Transitional Council: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council is set to be dismantled, the group's secretary-general announced Friday, amid ongoing unrest. This development follows the abrupt departure of the STC's leader to the UAE, further exacerbating the political turmoil.

The announcement by Abdulrahman Jalal al-Sebaihi came after the STC experienced significant internal and external pressure. Although STC spokesperson Anwar al-Tamimi contested the decision, it underscores a split within the organization, reflecting broader regional tensions.

The STC, established to seek an independent southern Yemen, faces dissolution as Saudi Arabia prepares to host discussions to bring resolution to the southern issue. Recent STC military actions in oil-rich Hadramout and al-Mahra against Saudi-aligned forces have heightened discord.

