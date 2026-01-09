Drone Strikes on Foreign Vessels in Southern Odesa: A New Conflict Escalation
Russia launched drone attacks on two foreign-flagged vessels in Odesa, resulting in the death of a Syrian national and injuries to others. One targeted ship was heading to Chornomorsk under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag; the other was near Odesa port under the Comoros Islands flag.
In a bold move, Russia has escalated tensions by attacking two foreign-flagged civilian vessels with drones in the southern Odesa region.
The assault resulted in the death of a Syrian national and left others injured, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.
Kuleba stated that one of the vessels, en route to Chornomorsk, was flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, while the other, located near the Odesa port, was registered under the Comoros Islands.
