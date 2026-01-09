Left Menu

Drone Strikes on Foreign Vessels in Southern Odesa: A New Conflict Escalation

Russia launched drone attacks on two foreign-flagged vessels in Odesa, resulting in the death of a Syrian national and injuries to others. One targeted ship was heading to Chornomorsk under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag; the other was near Odesa port under the Comoros Islands flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:05 IST
Drone Strikes on Foreign Vessels in Southern Odesa: A New Conflict Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move, Russia has escalated tensions by attacking two foreign-flagged civilian vessels with drones in the southern Odesa region.

The assault resulted in the death of a Syrian national and left others injured, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

Kuleba stated that one of the vessels, en route to Chornomorsk, was flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, while the other, located near the Odesa port, was registered under the Comoros Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefir...

 Global
2
In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

 India
3
Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026