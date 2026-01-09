Swiss Authorities Demand Custody for Bar Owner After Deadly Fire

Swiss prosecutors announced on Friday that they have moved to detain Jacques Moretti, an owner of the bar where a tragic fire on New Year's Eve resulted in 40 fatalities. The call for his detention stems from concerns he may flee the country.

The public prosecutor's office of the Valais canton has formally applied to the Court of Compulsory Measures for Moretti's custody. This legal action reflects the severity of the situation and its implications for public safety.

According to Swiss legal provisions, once a detention request is made, the individual under investigation, like Moretti, will remain in custody until a separate court delivers a ruling within a 48-hour timespan.

(With inputs from agencies.)