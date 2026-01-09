Ayodhya's Strict Stance on Non-Veg Food and Liquor Sparks Controversy
The Ayodhya administration has imposed a ban on the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple following complaints. Despite similar prohibitions on meat and liquor along the Ram Path, enforcement has been lax, with many vendors continuing operations despite regulations.
The religious city of Ayodhya has reinforced its ban on the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-kilometer radius of the iconic Ram temple. This decision follows ongoing public complaints regarding the distribution of such items in the sacred area, particularly near the Panchkosi Parikrama, according to officials.
Further adding to the complexity, authorities uncovered reports of hotels and homestays providing non-vegetarian meals and alcohol to their patrons. Officials have issued stringent warnings to these establishments, reinforcing the city's commitment to preserving its cultural sanctity.
This decision aligns with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation's earlier 2025 resolution banning liquor and meat sales along the Ram Path. However, enforcement has been inconsistent, with several vendors reportedly flouting the regulations by continuing sales. As government forces intensify monitoring, questions linger over the efficacy of these bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
