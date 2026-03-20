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Orban's Stand: Hungary's Veto on EU's $90 Billion Loan to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to veto an essential $90-billion EU loan to Ukraine, sparking dissatisfaction among EU leaders. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the EU's disapproval of Orban's stance during a meeting in Brussels, adding that Ukraine is also dismayed by this action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:42 IST
Orban's Stand: Hungary's Veto on EU's $90 Billion Loan to Ukraine
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Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains firm on his decision to veto a critical 90-billion EU loan intended for Ukraine. This stance was confirmed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson following a gathering with EU leaders in Brussels.

During the EU Summit, leaders expressed their discontent with Orban's decision, categorically labeling the veto as 'simply unacceptable.'

Kristersson conveyed the widespread dissatisfaction, notably also shared by Ukraine, highlighting the significant implications of Hungary's opposition within the EU framework.

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