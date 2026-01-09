DBE Withholds Results of 40 NSC 2025 Candidates Amid Exam Paper Breach Probe

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the examination results of 40 National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2025 candidates implicated in an examination paper breach will be temporarily withheld, pending the completion of formal investigation and disciplinary processes.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the decision during a media briefing on Friday, stressing that the move is necessary to uphold the credibility of the NSC and protect the integrity of the national examination system.

The withholding of results follows recommendations by the National Investigative Task Team (NITT), which is probing a breach involving leaked examination papers in Gauteng.

Due Process and Independent Hearings

“On the NITT’s recommendation, results for the implicated 40 candidates will be withheld temporarily while the official irregularity processes are completed,” Gwarube said.

Each implicated candidate will undergo an independent hearing chaired by an external presiding officer. Where a candidate is found guilty, the findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Provincial Examination Irregularity Committee and subsequently to the National Examination Irregularity Committee. Umalusi, the quality assurer for general and further education and training, will serve as the final arbiter.

Candidates found guilty may have their results in the affected subjects nullified and could face further sanctions, including a ban from writing the NSC examinations for up to three examination sessions.

Scope and Nature of the Breach

The Minister confirmed that the breach originated within the DBE’s secure examination paper environment, where question papers are developed, stored and handled.

The seven leaked papers include:

English Home Language: Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3

Mathematics: Paper 1 and Paper 2

Physical Sciences: Paper 1 and Paper 2

According to the NITT, evidence to date suggests that a DBE official whose child was writing the NSC examinations may have been involved in the breach, with the learner allegedly forming part of the distribution chain. A second suspected official remains under investigation, pending further forensic analysis.

“Based on the evidence available, the breach was contained to 40 candidates in the Tshwane area and therefore localised,” Gwarube said, noting that this represents a very small fraction of the more than 900 000 candidates who sat for the NSC examinations in 2025.

Accountability and Criminal Proceedings

The DBE has already instituted precautionary suspensions against officials suspected of involvement, including the official whose child wrote the examinations.

In addition, the Department is implementing the NITT’s recommendations to:

Institute disciplinary proceedings against implicated officials

Continue forensic investigations into unlawful access to and distribution of examination materials

Support criminal prosecutions where evidence warrants

“Those who compromise the NSC do not only break rules — they attempt to steal opportunities from honest learners,” Gwarube said. “We will pursue accountability through every appropriate disciplinary and criminal process, in line with due process.”

Integrity of the NSC System Reaffirmed

The Minister reaffirmed that the integrity of the NSC 2025 examinations remains intact, particularly following Umalusi’s approval and certification of the results earlier on Friday.

“Umalusi’s certification is a clear assurance to every candidate, guardian and parent that the NSC 2025 remains credible,” she said.

Gwarube highlighted that the breach was detected through robust marking and quality assurance systems, with markers identifying irregular answer patterns and escalating concerns through established protocols.

“Markers are our first line of defence. The fact that anomalies were identified and acted upon demonstrates that the NSC system is designed to detect irregularities and protect honest learners.”

Commitment to Protecting Honest Learners

The Minister concluded by reiterating the DBE’s commitment to safeguarding the future of the vast majority of learners who wrote the examinations honestly.

“We will not compromise the future of honest learners because of the actions of a few. We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring accountability and safeguarding the credibility of the NSC.”