India Positions Genomics and Biotechnology at the Core of Future Healthcare, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

India is now scientifically and economically prepared to tackle some of the world’s most complex health challenges through genomics, biotechnology and preventive healthcare, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Tuesday.

Speaking during his visit to the DBT-BRIC Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad, the Minister said early detection and affordability remain the two biggest barriers in addressing genetic and rare diseases — challenges India is now uniquely positioned to overcome through innovation-led healthcare systems.

Dr Singh laid the foundation stone for the National Skill Development Centre, SAMARTH, and inaugurated the iDeA-NA BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator, reinforcing the government’s push to translate cutting-edge research into deployable health solutions.

From Infectious Disease Control to Precision Medicine

Dr Singh noted that India’s healthcare focus has shifted dramatically over the past decade.

“Unlike earlier decades, when we were battling infectious diseases, we are now entering a future where molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing and personalised medicine are becoming central to healthcare delivery,” he said.

Institutions such as CDFD, he added, are playing a critical role in bridging the gap between laboratory research and real-world clinical outcomes — accelerating the adoption of genomics in mainstream healthcare.

Bio-E3 Policy Fuelling Innovation Momentum

Highlighting the government’s policy direction, the Minister said biotechnology and health innovation have received unprecedented priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the launch of the Bio-E3 Policy, announced from the Red Fort.

The policy, he said, has already sparked strong momentum among scientists, startups and young innovators, positioning India as a global hub for bio-innovation, diagnostics and therapeutics.

Genomics at Scale: Preparing for Personalised Healthcare

Dr Singh pointed to India’s rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, including:

Large-scale genome sequencing programmes

Paediatric genetic disease screening

Advanced research in haemophilia and inherited disorders

These initiatives are laying the foundation for a healthcare system where treatment is tailored to the individual, not just the disease — a paradigm shift toward precision and personalised medicine.

Tackling Rare Diseases Through Policy and Technology

Referring to India’s National Policy for Rare Diseases (2021), Dr Singh said the policy marked a decisive shift in recognising rare diseases as a public health priority.

“Detection alone is not enough,” he said. “Sustained and affordable treatment must also be ensured for families affected by rare diseases.”

He emphasised that genomics, digital diagnostics, and biotech manufacturing are key to reducing long-term treatment costs and expanding access.

Integrated, Preventive and Evidence-Based Healthcare

The Minister also highlighted India’s integrated healthcare model, which combines modern medicine with evidence-based traditional practices through the Ministry of Ayush. He noted that yoga and wellness interventions have gained global recognition as preventive tools, particularly for lifestyle and metabolic disorders.

A Growing Bio-Economy and Startup Ecosystem

Dr Singh underscored India’s expanding bio-economy, noting a sharp rise in the number of biotech startups and the sector’s contribution to national growth.

The creation of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) has strengthened coordination among institutions, enabling high-impact research, faster commercialisation, and deeper industry collaboration.

India’s leadership in vaccines and preventive healthcare, he added, demonstrates the country’s ability to innovate at scale and contribute to global health security.

Call to Action: Build, Pilot and Deploy the Future of Healthcare

With nearly 70% of India’s population under the age of 40, Dr Singh said early diagnosis and prevention are national imperatives — and opportunities.

He called on biotech startups, health-tech companies, genomics researchers, diagnostics innovators and early adopters to engage with platforms like CDFD, BRIC, and government-supported incubators to pilot solutions, scale innovations and co-create next-generation healthcare systems.

“Communicating science in a language that citizens understand — especially young people — is essential to building trust, adoption and impact,” he said.

As India accelerates toward a genomics-driven healthcare future, institutions like CDFD are emerging as launchpads for innovation that can transform lives — not just nationally, but globally.