Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

A 30-year-old woman, Preety Gupta, was arrested for using a fake digital pass while traveling on an AC local train. The pass, created by Anuj Kishor Gupta through the UTS app, led to charges of cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 09-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:52 IST
A 30-year-old woman has come under scrutiny for allegedly traveling with a fake digital pass on an AC local train. The arrest was made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday morning, according to an official report.

The accused, Preety Gupta, was approached by chief ticket inspector Deepika Murty for a routine check as the train neared Khar station. Gupta presented a digital pass booked via the Railway's UTS app, which raised suspicions leading to her being escorted to the Bandra GRP office for further verification.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Gupta hadn't purchased any legitimate railway passes since 2023. She confessed that her friend, Anuj Kishor Gupta, was the mastermind behind the fake pass. Gupta now faces legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which include charges related to cheating and forgery. The case is currently under further investigation.

