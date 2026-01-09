Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Aftermath

Swiss prosecutors on Friday detained Jacques Moretti, one of the French owners of the Swiss ski resort bar Le Constellation, following a devastating fire on New Year's Day that resulted in 40 deaths and 116 injuries. Moretti's detention is due to a perceived flight risk as investigations continue into potential negligence.

Swiss authorities observed a national day of mourning with church bells ringing across the country. A ceremony in Martigny saw Swiss and international leaders join victims' families and firefighters in remembrance. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Moretti expressed deep regret for the tragedy and assured full cooperation with ongoing investigations.

The fire, allegedly sparked by decorative candles igniting foam soundproofing, has raised questions about safety oversights at the bar. Political leaders and victims' families demand accountability as the investigation unfolds, with attention on safety checks the bar is said to have missed.

