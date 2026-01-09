Left Menu

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI investigation into the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a resort receptionist. This decision comes amid public pressure, family demands, and allegations of a 'VIP' involvement. The case has stirred significant political and social unrest across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:21 IST
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has called for a CBI investigation into the killing of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari. The recommendation follows public and familial demands for a transparent probe. Claims of a conspiring 'VIP' have fueled public and political tension.

During a meeting with Ankita's family, CM Dhami assured them of the government's commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice. The family requested a CBI probe, emphasizing the need for oversight from a Supreme Court judge due to alleged high-profile involvement.

Political parties, including the Congress, have been vocal in their demand for accountability. Activist-led protests continue across Uttarakhand. The case's complexities deepen with emerging evidence, including audio clips suggesting the involvement of a 'VIP', further intensifying the call for a comprehensive investigation.

