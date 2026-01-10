Iran has pointed fingers at the United States, accusing it of fueling violence and unrest in Iran. In a heated statement to the U.N. Security Council, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. blamed the U.S. for transforming peaceful protests into chaotic and subversive acts.

Details of a letter submitted by Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, reveal accusations against the U.S. of collaborating with Israel to interfere in Iran's internal affairs. The letter accuses the U.S. and Israel of using threats and incitement to encourage instability and violence within Iran.

In his written diatribe, Iravani criticized the United States for engaging in destabilizing activities that not only threaten international peace and security but also tarnish the U.N. Charter's foundational principles and international law's core tenets.