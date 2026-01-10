Iran US Tensions Escalate at the UN
Iran’s U.N. ambassador accused the United States of turning peaceful protests into violent acts and undermining international peace. Iran condemned U.S. coordination with Israel to destabilize Iran through threats and incitement. The accusations were made in a letter to the U.N. Security Council.
Iran has pointed fingers at the United States, accusing it of fueling violence and unrest in Iran. In a heated statement to the U.N. Security Council, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. blamed the U.S. for transforming peaceful protests into chaotic and subversive acts.
Details of a letter submitted by Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, reveal accusations against the U.S. of collaborating with Israel to interfere in Iran's internal affairs. The letter accuses the U.S. and Israel of using threats and incitement to encourage instability and violence within Iran.
In his written diatribe, Iravani criticized the United States for engaging in destabilizing activities that not only threaten international peace and security but also tarnish the U.N. Charter's foundational principles and international law's core tenets.
ALSO READ
Global Leaders Condemn Violence Against Iranian Protestors
Delhi Court Remands Eight Amidst Mosque Demolition Violence Controversy
Villagers, Police Prevent Potential Mob Violence in Dandi
Tensions Escalate Amid Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
India Urges Action Against Communal Violence in Bangladesh