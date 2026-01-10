Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Stand Against Misuse of Video Clips by Punjab Police

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued notices to senior Punjab Police officers, seeking explanations regarding an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR involved an alleged misuse of Delhi Assembly's video footage. Further actions will be determined after receiving the officers' responses.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, announced on Saturday that notices have been dispatched to three senior officers of the Punjab Police. The officers are required to provide explanations within 48 hours regarding an FIR filed against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, which involved the use of an Assembly video clip.

Notices have been served to Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), the Special DGP (Cyber Crime), and the Commissioner of Jalandhar Police. These notices pertain to an alleged 'breach of the Delhi Assembly's privileges.' Gupta addressed the press regarding these issues, expressing concerns over the usage of Assembly property in registering the FIR, calling it 'unfortunate' and damaging to the House's dignity.

Gupta emphasized that any further steps against the Punjab Police officers will rely on their official replies. The controversy involves a video allegedly manipulated to target the Leader of Opposition Atishi within the Assembly. He criticized the AAP's governance in Punjab, accusing them of police misuse. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs sought Atishi's ouster for purportedly 'insulting' Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

