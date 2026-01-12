Left Menu

Infant Abduction Shocks Jharkhand Market

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a baby was abducted from a weekly market. While a mother attended to errands, a woman tricked the baby's sister to leave, then seized the opportunity to take the infant. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting information to identify the perpetrator.

A distressing incident unfolded in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when a four-month-old baby was abducted from a bustling market, authorities reported on Monday.

The baby's mother, while visiting the Degam market in Dumaria's Rangamatia, left the child with her 8-year-old daughter momentarily. An unidentified woman then approached the girl, offering her Rs 20 to buy something, while deceitfully pledging to watch over the infant.

Seizing the brief chance, the woman disappeared with the baby. Upon learning of the abduction, the mother reported the incident to the police. Officer Dhananjay Kumar Paswan, leading the investigation, stated they are scrutinizing CCTV footage and have alerted nearby police stations to aid in the search.

