North Korea Condemns Multinational Sanctions Team
North Korea has criticized a multilateral sanctions team of 11 countries, including South Korea and the U.S., deeming it illegal and irrelevant to the UN. This team monitors Pyongyang's sanctions evasion. The condemnation follows a 2024 Russian rejection of the UN panel renewal and criticisms of North Korea's cyber activities.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has fiercely criticized a special sanctions monitoring team that comprises 11 countries, including the United States and South Korea, calling it "illegal" and unauthorized by the United Nations on Monday, according to state media KCNA.
This Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team was established to keep a watch on, and report, any breaches of the sanctions imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Pyongyang.
The dispute emerged after Russia's refusal in 2024 to renew an annual U.N. panel of experts tasked with managing sanctions on North Korea. The team recently published a report alleging ties between North Korean entities and cyber activities, which North Korea dismissed as a 'fabricated story.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Railways Faces Economic Setback with Decline in Cargo Volumes
Building Bridges: Japanese-South Korean Summit Aims for Stability Amid Rising Tensions
Balancing Relations: South Korean President's Strategic Move with Japan and China
Freezing Kyiv: Power Struggles Amid Russian Attacks
Drone Tensions: South Korea Investigates Airspace Violation Claims