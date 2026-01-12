North Korea Condemns Multinational Sanctions Team

North Korea has fiercely criticized a special sanctions monitoring team that comprises 11 countries, including the United States and South Korea, calling it "illegal" and unauthorized by the United Nations on Monday, according to state media KCNA.

This Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team was established to keep a watch on, and report, any breaches of the sanctions imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Pyongyang.

The dispute emerged after Russia's refusal in 2024 to renew an annual U.N. panel of experts tasked with managing sanctions on North Korea. The team recently published a report alleging ties between North Korean entities and cyber activities, which North Korea dismissed as a 'fabricated story.'

