North Korea Condemns International Sanctions Team as 'Illegal'

North Korea has criticized a special sanctions monitoring team, comprising multiple countries for being 'illegal' and outside the purview of the U.N. This team, formed after Russia's 2024 rejection of a U.N. panel, reported North Korean violations. Pyongyang dismissed allegations of cyber threats as fictional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has lambasted a special sanctions monitoring team, which consists of multiple nations, labeling its operations as 'illegal' and not affiliated with the United Nations, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, which includes 11 countries such as South Korea and the United States, is tasked with tracking and reporting North Korea's sanctions violations and evasions. A statement from North Korea's permanent U.N. mission criticized the U.S. for planning a briefing session at U.N. headquarters, claiming the team was 'recklessly formed' outside the U.N. framework, and as such, lacks international recognition.

The team was established following Russia's 2024 refusal to renew a U.N. panel responsible for sanction enforcement related to North Korea's nuclear and missile activities. In their October 2025 report, the team highlighted connections between U.N.-designated North Korean entities and malign cyber operations. North Korea, via KCNA, dismissed allegations of its cyber activities as 'fabricated stories.'

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

