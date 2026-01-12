Bhubaneswar Police Unravels Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket
Bhubaneswar Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud racket, arresting 12 individuals from Bihar, Kerala, and Odisha. The accused were involved in scams using gift vouchers, lottery tickets, and loans. Authorities confiscated numerous mobile phones, laptops, and other materials as evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhubaneswar Police have successfully dismantled a major interstate cyber fraud network, apprehending 12 individuals, including seven from Bihar, four from Kerala, and one from Odisha.
In a well-coordinated operation, the police raided a residence in the Badagada area following a tip-off, seizing mobile phones, laptops, scratch cards, and incriminating documents.
The fraudulent activities reportedly duped victims through gift vouchers, lottery tickets, and loans, affecting individuals across multiple states, as stated by DCP Jagmohan Meena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transformative Projects Take Shape: New Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan in Odisha
Miraculous Escape: No Fatalities in Odisha Aircraft Crash
Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Kerala, Promotes BJP's Development Agenda
BJP's double-engine government will power Kerala, says Sobha Surendran
Inclusive Growth: Kerala’s Pathway to Prosperity Beyond Remittances