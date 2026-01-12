Bhubaneswar Police Unravels Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket

Bhubaneswar Police have successfully dismantled a major interstate cyber fraud network, apprehending 12 individuals, including seven from Bihar, four from Kerala, and one from Odisha.

In a well-coordinated operation, the police raided a residence in the Badagada area following a tip-off, seizing mobile phones, laptops, scratch cards, and incriminating documents.

The fraudulent activities reportedly duped victims through gift vouchers, lottery tickets, and loans, affecting individuals across multiple states, as stated by DCP Jagmohan Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)