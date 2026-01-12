Pradhan Meets Young Authors Under PM-YUVA 3.0, Strengthens Research and Mentorship Support

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, today interacted with 43 young authors selected under PM-YUVA 3.0 (Prime Minister’s Young Authors Mentorship Scheme) at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, New Delhi, reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to nurturing young voices and strengthening India’s knowledge and publishing ecosystem.

During the interactive session, the selected authors shared insights into their forthcoming manuscripts, which are being developed under a six-month structured mentorship programme. The discussions reflected a wide range of themes and perspectives, showcasing the intellectual diversity and creative potential of India’s emerging writers.

Congratulating the young authors on their selection, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan encouraged them to use the mentorship period to produce impactful and meaningful books that inspire India’s youth to read, write, think critically, and engage deeply with knowledge. Emphasising the importance of strong research foundations, he directed that both physical and digital research resources be facilitated through the National Book Trust (NBT).

The Union Minister further stated that the authors should be provided access to academic resources under the ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ (ONOS) initiative. To strengthen institutional support, he suggested affiliating the selected authors with central universities in their respective regions, enabling deeper academic engagement while developing their manuscripts.

Expressing his appreciation for the interaction, Shri Pradhan said the diversity of the young authors reflected the diversity of India itself. He noted that the authors are working on books centred on themes such as the Contribution of the Indian Diaspora in Nation-building, the Indian Knowledge System, and Makers of Modern India. The session also featured free-flowing discussions on culture, technology, knowledge creation, and India’s national vision, with the Minister observing that the confidence and aspirations of the young writers reinforced his belief in the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The 43 selected authors are participating in a national camp during the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, being held from 10–18 January at Bharat Mandapam. The Fair is organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Book Trust, and was inaugurated on 10 January 2026 by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

The PM-YUVA 3.0 scheme aims to mentor young writers, promote a culture of reading and writing, and encourage original knowledge creation, while showcasing India’s rich intellectual and cultural diversity to a wider national and global audience.

The interaction was attended by Shri Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education; Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT-India; Dr Priyanka Mishra, CEO, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya; Shri Kumar Vikram, Chief Editor and Joint Director, NBT-India; and Shri Ravi K. Mishra, Joint Director, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.