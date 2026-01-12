UK Settles Lawsuit Over Guantanamo Detainee Torture Allegations

The British government has reached a substantial financial settlement in a lawsuit involving Abu Zubaydah, a former detainee at Guantanamo Bay. Zubaydah claims UK intelligence agencies were complicit in his torture at secret US interrogation sites, according to his attorney, Helen Duffy.

Abu Zubaydah was believed to be a high-ranking al-Qaida member at the time of his capture in 2002, following the September 11 attacks. He was subjected to torture at so-called CIA black sites before his transfer to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. Duffy highlighted that the settlement holds symbolic significance, urging the UK to advocate for the release of Zubaydah and others held without charge.

The UK Foreign Office refrained from commenting on the matter. Zubaydah remains in legal limbo at Guantanamo, viewed as a security risk but without formal charges. The US Supreme Court previously dismissed his case to gather testimony from former CIA contractors, citing the protection of state secrets.

