Mystery Murder: Polygraph Test in High-Stakes Investigation

Authorities in Khammam, Telangana, are turning to polygraph tests as they continue to probe the murder case of local CPI(M) leader Samineni Rama Rao. The leader was tragically killed last October in an incident that remains unsolved.

According to sources, police have requested the participation of 24 individuals connected to the case in a polygraph test, as efforts to uncover new leads have so far been unfruitful. This procedural motion was filed in a local court last week, but consent was provided by only six people.

The court has now authorized polygraph testing for these six consenting individuals, who include both suspects and nearby villagers, in hopes of advancing the stalled investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)