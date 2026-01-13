Left Menu

Launching the Responsible Nations Index: A New Era of Global Evaluation

The Responsible Nations Index (RNI) is a pioneering global framework to evaluate countries based on their ethical responsibility towards citizens, the global community, and the environment. Initiated by World Intellectual Foundation, it redefines progress by focusing on responsibility over traditional metrics like GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:58 IST
Launching the Responsible Nations Index: A New Era of Global Evaluation
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) seeks to redefine global leadership and progress by evaluating countries based on their ethical responsibility. Scheduled to be launched by former president Ram Nath Kovind, the index prioritizes ethical conduct, sustainability, and cooperation over traditional power metrics.

Developed by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) with academic backing from universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University and validated by the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, the RNI covers 154 countries. This innovative framework shifts focus from conventional measures of national power to how responsibly nations act.

The index is operationalized through seven dimensions and 58 indicators, drawing on transparent data sets. It challenges existing global frameworks by emphasizing ethics and stewardship, aiming to spark international dialogue about responsible nationhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026