Launching the Responsible Nations Index: A New Era of Global Evaluation

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) seeks to redefine global leadership and progress by evaluating countries based on their ethical responsibility. Scheduled to be launched by former president Ram Nath Kovind, the index prioritizes ethical conduct, sustainability, and cooperation over traditional power metrics.

Developed by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) with academic backing from universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University and validated by the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, the RNI covers 154 countries. This innovative framework shifts focus from conventional measures of national power to how responsibly nations act.

The index is operationalized through seven dimensions and 58 indicators, drawing on transparent data sets. It challenges existing global frameworks by emphasizing ethics and stewardship, aiming to spark international dialogue about responsible nationhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)