Marine Le Pen's Heated Appeal: A Race Against Time for 2027

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right, faced an appeal trial Tuesday, contesting a ban that could bar her from the 2027 presidential race. Convicted in 2016 for misappropriating EU funds with the National Rally (RN), Le Pen maintains her innocence, claiming any misuse was inadvertent.

Originally sentenced to a four-year prison term—two years suspended and two under house arrest—Le Pen also received a 100,000 euro fine. This attempt to reverse the stringent penalties extends to a broader appeal by RN and other implicated parties, challenging funds' diversion verdict.

As the trial runs until February, potential repercussions include damage payouts to the European Parliament. With a verdict expected by summer, Le Pen's political future, and that of 30-year-old RN president Jordan Bardella as her possible successor, hang in the balance.

