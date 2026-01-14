Himachal Pradesh Seeks Financial Aid for Earthquake Preparedness

Himachal Pradesh's Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, has called for an increase in financial aid from the central government. This request comes in the wake of the state's vulnerability to disasters and the substantial damage they cause.

Addressing media representatives, Dharmani highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is categorized as highly vulnerable to earthquakes. He noted that future earthquake-resistant construction costs in the state could rise by 20 to 25%. He emphasized the ongoing global environmental imbalance and its impact on the region, advocating for increased financial support for reconstruction efforts and disaster compensation.

Dharmani pointed out a sharp decrease in the revenue deficit grant from the 15th Finance Commission, which has fallen from Rs 11,432 crore to Rs 3,257 crore, impacting the state's finances significantly. In discussions with the Union Finance Minister, he emphasized several critical issues, including more financial support in the 16th Finance Commission, the return of NPS employees' contributions, and conveying the state's share in the BBMB and Shanan hydroelectric projects.

