U.S. Military Eliminates Al Qaeda Leader Tied to Syrian Attack

U.S. military forces announced the elimination of Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an al Qaeda affiliate leader, in a move linked to the continuation of counter-terrorism operations in Syria. The announcement came from U.S. Central Command, highlighting a response to last month's attack against U.S. personnel in Syria.

Al-Jasim's ties to a fatal assault on December 13 in Palmyra, where an ISIS gunman targeted both U.S. and Syrian forces, underscore the significance of his death in the broader strategy against terrorist factions in the Middle East. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, emphasized the operation's importance.

Since the December attack, more than 100 ISIS targets in Syria have been struck. U.S. forces remain resolute in their efforts against terrorism, a stance echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reiterated the nation's commitment to pursuing those who threaten American lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)