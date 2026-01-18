U.S. Military Eliminates Al Qaeda Leader Tied to Syrian Attack
U.S. forces killed al Qaeda affiliate Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, tied to an attack on Americans in Syria last month. This marks a pivotal moment in ongoing military operations targeting ISIS, reinforcing U.S. commitment to counter-terrorism efforts in the region.
U.S. military forces announced the elimination of Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an al Qaeda affiliate leader, in a move linked to the continuation of counter-terrorism operations in Syria. The announcement came from U.S. Central Command, highlighting a response to last month's attack against U.S. personnel in Syria.
Al-Jasim's ties to a fatal assault on December 13 in Palmyra, where an ISIS gunman targeted both U.S. and Syrian forces, underscore the significance of his death in the broader strategy against terrorist factions in the Middle East. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, emphasized the operation's importance.
Since the December attack, more than 100 ISIS targets in Syria have been struck. U.S. forces remain resolute in their efforts against terrorism, a stance echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reiterated the nation's commitment to pursuing those who threaten American lives.
